George M. Hickman
1942 - 2020
George M. Hickman

Ocean View - George M. Hickman, age 77, of Ocean View, DE passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Harrington, DE on August 25, 1942 son of the late Edward John and Mariam (Chamberlain) Hickman. Mr. Hickman proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and retired from the Delaware Army National Guard.

George also retired from Chrysler in Newark, DE after 33 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, DE and supported the Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach, DE for 20 years. George enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting and his family. He had a fun and loving personality and will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father. George will be missed my many.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Hickman. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara; a son, George M. Hickman, Jr.; 3 stepchildren, Debra Picard, Gregory Hall and Joey Hall; a brother, John Edward Hickman; 2 sisters, Helen Montgomery and Kathy Henderickson; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970, where a celebration of George's life will begin at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in George's name to Special Olympics Delaware by visiting www.sode.org

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
