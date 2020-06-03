George M. Price, Jr.
Hockessin - George M. Price Jr. of Hockessin, born June 21, 1929 and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by his family.
George was a graduate of Conrad High School, class of 1947. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After the Korean war he worked for and later owned and operated Baynard Optical Company for over 50 years. Throughout his life he played baseball, softball and basketball in multiple leagues, including church leagues, semi-pro leagues and the Air National Guard. In 1990 George was inducted into the Kennett Square Old Timers Baseball Association Hall of Fame and in 2010 was an inaugural inductee to the Delaware Legends Basketball Hall of Fame. George treasured spending time with his family and friends at their cottage on the Indian River, enjoying boating and fishing. He loved woodworking, carving birds and above all helping others.
George was preceded in death by his brother, Irvin Babe Price, and his loving wife of 60 years, Doris Ann Boyer Price. He is survived by his children Linda G. FitzPatrick and her husband John, G. Steven Price and his partner Debbie Mulholland, David C. Price and his wife Stephanie, Nancy M. Hanke and her husband John and nine grandchildren, Shannon FitzPatrick Bellak, Carrie FitzPatrick Hines, Stephanie FitzPatrick Carroll, Jason Price, Kristen Price, Emily Hanke, Evan Hanke, Jeremy Price and Alex Price and four great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held for immediate family only at Grace Lawn Memorial Park in Wilmington, Delaware. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to be made in George's memory to Red Clay Presbyterian Church, 500 McKennans Church Road, Wilmington, Delaware 19808 and/or Hockessin Volunteer Fire Co., 1225 Old Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.