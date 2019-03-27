|
George M. Seward
Newark - George M. Seward, age 86, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Elkton, MD on November 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Charles and Stella (Hammond) Seward. In his earlier years, he delivered ice cream for Abbotts. Later George worked for Super Fresh, where he dedicated many years as a clerk.
George was an avid gardener, enjoying his vegetable and flower gardens. He was a member of Loyal Order of the Moose in Newark. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
On behalf of George's family, they would like to thank the staff of 3D Christiana Hospital.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Stephen Smith. George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lillian B. Seward; children, Barbara Eaton (George), G. Michael Seward (Debby), Lynn Grier (Frank) and LuAnn Smith; grandchildren, Richard Seward, Kristen Grabowski (Evan) and Shelby Delcoglin (Dan); and great grandchildren, Karoline Grabwoski, Aiden Delcoglin and Evan Grabowski, Jr.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, 10 Old Newark Road, Newark, DE 19713 or Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder, Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 148, Newark, DE 19715.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019