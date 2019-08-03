|
|
George Neil Sausen, PhD
Hockessin - George N. Sausen, age 91 of Hockessin, DE died on August 1, 2019.
George was born in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1927 and was the son of George M. Sausen and Florence McIntyre Sausen. George was raised in St. Paul and graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a Chemistry degree. He received his PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin in 1953 and joined the Central Research Department of DuPont in Wilmington, DE.
He is the inventor/co-inventor of nine US patents. George's technical career with DuPont was in two parts; CR&D (Explosives Departments) and as a Registered Patent Agent and manager of Corporate Information Science.
George retired from DuPont in 1992 and joined Cephalon, Inc. a small biotech company, as Director of Intellectual Property. George retired from Cephalon in 1999. George was a 50-year member of the American Chemical Society, a charter member of Chemistry and the Law, and a member of the Patent and Related Matters Committee. He was a life member of the Philadelphia Intellectual Property Law Association.
For many years, George was a member of the DuPont Country Club and its tennis, duplicate bridge and golf programs. George was an avid sailor with the Elk River Yacht Club and served as Commodore and Historian. George and his family enjoyed many camping vacations.
George married Rosemary Keller Sausen of St. Paul, Minnesota in 1951. George and Rosemary have been members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Wilmington since 1959. He served as a member of the Parish Council for nine years and its President for two years. He was a lector for twenty-five years. George was a member of the first group of twelve Special Ministers of the Eucharist, in 1973 and chaired the renovation committee of the original church in 1972-1973. He served as committee chairman of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and was awarded the Boy Scouts-St. George's medal in 1970. He helped start the Heartbeat newsletter in 1973. He served as parish chairman of the Annual Catholic Appeal from 2003-2009. George served the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington as an advocate in the Marriage Tribunal from 1991-2004.
Rosemary and George moved to Cokesbury Village in 2004 and he served as a member of the Audio-Visual committee for ten years.
George is survived by his wife, Rosemary Keller Sausen and their children, George M. Sausen (Debby) of Laurel Springs, NJ; Mary Cay Armstrong (Steve) of Wilmington, DE; Thomas Sausen (Adele) of Kennett Square, PA, and Peg Desendorf (Ray) of West Chester, PA. His surviving grandchildren are Michael Sausen, Dana (Sausen) Kazaba, Mark, Lee and Clare Sausen, Jenna (Desendorf) Lawson, Katie (Armstrong) Manieri and Mollie Armstrong and great grandchildren, Charlie, Colby, and Sophia. George's youngest daughter, Anne Marie, predeceased him. George's only sister, Jean Brazelton, predeceased him and he is survived by Robert Brazelton of Downey, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 6 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am. Burial immediately following Mass at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Outreach office.
For online condolences, please visit
www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019