George P. Pyle
Newark - George P. Pyle, 53, passed away November 2, 2019. George was a true motor head. He loved working on engines and racing motorcycles and cars. He drove a dump truck for many years for many different companies. His grandkids were the best thing that ever happened to him and he cherished spending time with them.
George is survived by his parents, Howard F. and Nancy M. Pyle and his brother, Thomas L. Pyle. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard "Pappy" and Pearl Pyle and Joseph and Loraine Fingal.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10 - 11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd in Newark, where a service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
