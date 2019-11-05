Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
George P. Pyle Obituary
George P. Pyle

Newark - George P. Pyle, 53, passed away November 2, 2019. George was a true motor head. He loved working on engines and racing motorcycles and cars. He drove a dump truck for many years for many different companies. His grandkids were the best thing that ever happened to him and he cherished spending time with them.

George is survived by his parents, Howard F. and Nancy M. Pyle and his brother, Thomas L. Pyle. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard "Pappy" and Pearl Pyle and Joseph and Loraine Fingal.

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10 - 11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd in Newark, where a service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.

STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME

(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
