George Paul Gibison, Jr.
Wilmington, DE - George Paul Gibison, Jr., 91, passed away on May 11, 2019. A graduate of Saint Paul School and Wilmington High School, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Retired from Atlantic Aviation in 1990, he enjoyed gardening, woodcarving, and his 3 o'clock beer. He was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Predeceased by his loving wife Helen (Greegs) Gibison, he is survived by his children Nora Bonsall, Helen Lupien, George Gibison III (Marcell), and Cindy Delasser (Gary); his 17 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; and his sister-in-law Teresa (Gallagher) Greegs.
A visitation will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 901 East Newport Pike (Maryland and Fallon Avenues) Newport, DE 19804, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery, between Helen and his brother Tom. Burial will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019