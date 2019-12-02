|
|
George Raymond Madison
New Castle - George Raymond Madison, 68, of New Castle, DE, passed away on November 25, 2019.
George served honorably in the US Army from 1971 to 1973.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Charlotte Madison; grandparents, August and May Madison and grandparents, John and Helen Podralski; He is survived by his sisters, Jeanne Junginger of New Castle, DE, Deborah Robinson of Bronx, NY, and Christine Brown of Flat Rock, MI; niece, Diane Junginger and nephew, Howard Terry Junginger, Jr. both of New Castle, DE; aunts, Anna Wegrzynowski of Newport, DE, and Lillian Blansfield and Ann Madison, both of New Castle, DE. He is also survived by numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held at the chapel of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road in Bear on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 AM. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
STRANO & FEELEY
FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019