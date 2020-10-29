George Schneese
Weidman, MI - Schneese, George Matthew, age 56, of Weidman, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital in memory of his nephew Ryan.
George was born August 30, 1964, in Wilmington, DE, the son of George and Elizabeth Schneese. He had worked in the HVAC industry for Walton Heating & Cooling and Frazier Construction in Michigan and previously North Star Heating & Air Conditioning in Delaware. George enjoyed fishing in the Atlantic Ocean, and hunting. He loved hanging out at the bonfire and shooting darts. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
George is survived by his daughter Amanda and son Cody, step-son Tommy and his family; his mother Elizabeth Schneese Donahue; sister Bethanne Schneese; and former wife Denise Williams.
George was preceded in death by his grandparents; father George Schneese; and nephew Ryan Schneese.
