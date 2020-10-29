1/1
George Schneese
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Schneese

Weidman, MI - Schneese, George Matthew, age 56, of Weidman, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home.

Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital in memory of his nephew Ryan.

George was born August 30, 1964, in Wilmington, DE, the son of George and Elizabeth Schneese. He had worked in the HVAC industry for Walton Heating & Cooling and Frazier Construction in Michigan and previously North Star Heating & Air Conditioning in Delaware. George enjoyed fishing in the Atlantic Ocean, and hunting. He loved hanging out at the bonfire and shooting darts. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

George is survived by his daughter Amanda and son Cody, step-son Tommy and his family; his mother Elizabeth Schneese Donahue; sister Bethanne Schneese; and former wife Denise Williams.

George was preceded in death by his grandparents; father George Schneese; and nephew Ryan Schneese.

You may view George's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved