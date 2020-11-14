George Stephan Burns
Wilmington - George Stephan Burns, born January 30, 1939, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, after a short battle with cancer, under the care of Seasons Hospice and his family at Christiana Hospital, with his loving wife Anna by his side.
"Papa George," as he was affectionately called in his later years, was a native Delawarean, graduating from Salesianum School ('56) and the University of Delaware ('60), with short stints in California and Vermont. He taught Chemistry at Dickinson High School during the early '70s and was a lifetime mechanical contractor, having several of his own businesses throughout the years.
George cherished spending time with his family and their numerous pets, and they all cherished their time with him. He was known for his gentle, kind, and caring nature and creative solutions to seemingly impossible problems. He was always working on a project and plans, even up to the end.
During his final days, George was visited by an endless list of family and friends. His family will cherish the memories and stories shared during this time. As he told us all repeatedly, he had a good run and he'll "see you on the other side."
George was preceded in death by his parents, George H. and Gertrude Ann (Logan) Burns, and brother, Philip Burns. George is survived by his wife, Anna I. (Weltschew) Burns, daughters and sons-in-law, Sara (James) Alexander and Shana (Csongor) Pinter, and granddaughters, the lights of his life, Greta Alexandra Pinter and Gabrielle Amelia Baranov Alexander. A memorial service will be planned and announced once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in George's memory to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care (seasons.org
) or St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children (stjude.org
).