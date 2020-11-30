George SukeenaNewark - George Sukeena, of Newark, DE, age 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 27, 2020. He was born in Minersville, Pennsylvania and lived in Newark, Delaware. He joined the military after high school and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He studied Engineering at Penn State University and retired from the Dupont Company after a 35 year career working in the Engineering Department at the Louviers Office.He enjoyed camping and spent many summers at his favorite place in Saranac Lake, NY. George and his wife, Janice, enjoyed long camping trips visiting National Parks across the United States and Canada. He enjoyed fishing, ice skating, bicycling and winters at their summer home in Tampa, Florida. Florida was a great retreat for the grandchildren who enjoyed their special time with Mom Mom and Pop Pop. He was a lifelong member of the St. James Episcopal Church.He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Sukeena; three sons, Douglas (Peggy), Scott (Angela) and Terry (Pamela); six grandchildren; three step grandchildren and two great grandchildren.The family would like to thank Hospice for their care of George during his illness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Rd, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711 or St. James Episcopal Church, 2106 St. James Church Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10am - 11am at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11am. Interment will be held privately for the family at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Guests in attendance are asked to please remember their face masks and be mindful of social distancing practices.To offer condolences, please visit: