George "Iggy" Taylor
Pike Creek - George "Iggy" Taylor, age 53, of Pike Creek, DE passed away suddenly on Monday, November 18, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington, DE, and was a 1983 Wilmington High School graduate. George retired in 2016 after working several years with Taylor Davis of Newport, and Dow Chemical. He spent his retirement doing what he loved the most; being a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother; there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his family. George also took great pride in his home, which he often referred to as the 'Taylor Estate'.
George's passions were music, the Oakland Raiders, and being a prankster. Iggy spent over 40 years singing in various bands including: Infinity, The Wanted, Lock & Loaded, Rat Salad, Madam G, and Iggy's Planet; he was an extraordinary entertainer who lit up the room with his smile, laughter, and charisma. He loved meeting new people and always aimed to make everyone's day a little brighter.
Preceded in death by his mother, Ethel 'Eppy' Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Lee Taylor; father, George 'Tailpipe' Taylor; children, Holly Taylor, Geo Taylor, Meredith Boring, and Destiny Ferris; grandchildren, Karlie, Autumn, Audrey, Alex, and Ava; brothers, Joe Taylor (Tiffani) and Kelly Taylor (Sue); and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, #74, 415 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, George's family is asking that contributions in his memory be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020