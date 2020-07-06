George Walter Paris
Glen Mills - George Paris, 78, passed away peacefully in the loving presence of his family at his home in Glen Mills, PA, on July 2, 2020, after an extended illness. Born and raised in Delaware, George was the beloved son of the late Ralph M. and Anna May Paris born August 29, 1941.
George was married to Constance Blades Paris for 29 years, who predeceased him on December 23, 1991 after succumbing to cancer. In addition to his parents and Connie, George was preceded in death by brothers Ralph W. (Bill) Paris, married to Theresa, and Robert A. Paris, married to Sally Ann.
George is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kathleen Bocek Paris, having married on April 29, 1996; two children, Kristine, married to John Morris, Townsend, DE, and Stephen, married to Amy, Elkton, MD; two stepsons, Travis Tomb, married to Jennifer, Murrysville, PA, and Michael Tomb, married to Jaime, Downingtown, PA; four grandchildren, Ryan and Eric Morris, and Logan and Braden Paris; and 5 step-grandchildren, Sydney, Emma, and Dylan Tomb, and Theresa and Cooper Tomb. George also treasured his long and loving relationships with the Blades and Bocek families as well as with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews in his extended family.
The current coronavirus pandemic has created numerous challenges for families when dealing with the loss of a loved one in how to honor the death appropriately. This is especially true for George as he believed in the importance of showing his respect for his friends and families lives when lost and would never miss doing so. However, these uncertain times make it impossible for the family to hold the service previously envisioned to honor George at this time. Relatives and friends are invited to form an automobile procession on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 between 10:15 and 10:30 AM at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home located at 1000 N DuPont Pkwy, New Castle, DE 19720. The car procession will travel to Gracelawn Memorial Park for an 11 AM graveside service in compliance with Covid-19 regulations. During a short service, the immediate family will utilize a canopy and the surrounding area. Guests may join the outdoor service if wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet of distance from others or remain in or near their cars. Due to the design of the cemetery roadway, all cars in the procession will enter and exit together.
A Celebration of Life in George's honor will be held in the summer of 2021. To read the full obituary or express online condolences, please access https://spicermullikin.com/
. Anyone wishing to be included in the Celebration of Life event can note this request in the online condolences section.