George Wascovich
1943 - 2020
George Wascovich

Landenberg, PA - George J. Wascovich, 77, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born in Scranton, PA on September 26, 1943, he was one of three sons of the late George and Mildred (Elechko) Wascovich.

George is survived by his wife of more than 55 years, Josephine "Joanne" (DeNapoli) Wascovich; his daughters, Rhonda Swarter (Charles) and Marguerite Wascovich; his grandchildren, Teresa, Anthony and Juliana Leo; his brothers, Mark Wascovich and Wayne Wascovich (Pat).

Funeral arrangements for George will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and limited attendance at the funeral home and cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, October 20 from 9:30-11:00AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM, followed by interment in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George may be made to the UDT Seal Association, 1619 D Street, Building 5326, Virginia Beach, VA 23459 or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.

To view a complete obituary for George, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
