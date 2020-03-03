|
George Willard Sharpe
New Castle - George Sharpe passed away on January 6, 2020.
He was born and raised in New Castle and was a graduate of William Penn H.S.
George worked from many years with DeAscanis Construction. He was a member of Iron Workers Union Local 425 as well as the St. Anthony's club and the St. Gabe Lodge in New Castle.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm. at the Glebe Cemetery, New Castle, DE 19720
302-994-9614
delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020