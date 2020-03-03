Services
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Glebe Cemetery
New Castle, DE
George Willard Sharpe

George Willard Sharpe Obituary
George Willard Sharpe

New Castle - George Sharpe passed away on January 6, 2020.

He was born and raised in New Castle and was a graduate of William Penn H.S.

George worked from many years with DeAscanis Construction. He was a member of Iron Workers Union Local 425 as well as the St. Anthony's club and the St. Gabe Lodge in New Castle.

Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm. at the Glebe Cemetery, New Castle, DE 19720

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
