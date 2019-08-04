|
|
Georgia T. Wood
New Castle - Georgia T. Wood, age 73, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on February 9, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Georgia Elizabeth (Bell) Thomas. Georgia was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the former Memorial Hospital in Wilmington. She was the 1st female security guard at General Motors, then promoted to their Quality Control unit. Georgia worked as a title clerk with the DMV and then later worked for Amazon. She loved animals, especially her pet cats. Georgia had a heart of gold and was always willing to help everyone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wood. Georgia is survived by her brothers, Paul C. and Stewart E. Thomas, both of Newark; niece, Jennifer Snyder of Bridgeton, NJ; great nephew; and 2 great nieces.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Georgia's memory to the SPCA, 455 Stanton-Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019