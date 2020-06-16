Georgiana M. Kahrs
Georgiana M. Kahrs

Freehold, NJ - Georgiana M Kahrs, 77, of Freehold NJ, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home in Freehold. She was born in Brooklyn, grew up in Queens, and settled in Manalapan to raise her family.

Georgiana was a wonderful, devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured the times she spent with her family and grandchildren, especially on family vacations such as the trip to Mystic Seaport and Lake Placid, the many family vacations she had to Williamsburg and Disney, the many cruises to Mexico and the Caribbean, the trip to the White House, and all the other trips with her family across the United States. One of her most memorable trips was the trip to Punta Cana with all of her children and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her father, George Balena; her husband Norman, and her daughter-in-law, Maureen. Georgiana is survived by her children, Scott and his wife Patricia of East Windsor, NJ; Craig of Burlington, NJ and Heath and his wife Marcie of Landenberg, PA. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Rob, Allison, Megan, Amber, Samantha, Hailey and Logan, her mother Anna Balena and her sister, Eva Grippo and her husband Jerry, along with her nieces and nephews.

Due to current Pandemic restrictions, a private service will be held on Friday, June 19 at Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520.

For online condolences to the family, please visit www.barlowzimmer.com.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home
202 Stockton St
Hightstown, NJ 08520
(609) 448-3456
