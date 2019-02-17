|
Georgie Lee Cole
Hockessin - Georgie L. Cole passed away peacefully, on February 8, 2019.
Georgie was the daughter of Russell and Helen Kasparek of Hardtner, Kansas. She graduated from Hardtner High School in 1947 and wed G. Rolland Cole in 1950. Georgie pursued a lifelong career as a homemaker and loving mother.
She was preceded in death in 1977 by her son, Russell Walter, in 2001 by her dearly beloved husband, Rolland. Georgie is survived by her daughter Georgette Cole (Ernest Kawasaki), her son David R. Cole (Tenley Fukui), and her daughter Elizabeth McClelland (George); and by her grandchildren Rachel McClelland and Russell McClelland.
Georgie has been a member of Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church for forty-five years. There will be a private interment at Red Clay Creek Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Red Clay Creek Church on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Apr. 7, 2019