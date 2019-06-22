|
Georgie Rae Cox
Georgetown - Georgie Rae Cox, age 84 of Georgetown, DE, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 21265 John J. Williams Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the services at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. Please visit Mrs. Cox's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 22, 2019