Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
21265 John J. Williams Highway,
Lewes, DE
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church,
21265 John J. Williams Highway,
Lewes, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgie Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgie Rae Cox


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Georgie Rae Cox Obituary
Georgie Rae Cox

Georgetown - Georgie Rae Cox, age 84 of Georgetown, DE, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 21265 John J. Williams Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the services at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. Please visit Mrs. Cox's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now