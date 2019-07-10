Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
Resources
Gerald C. Green Jr.

Gerald C. Green Jr. Obituary
Gerald C. Green Jr.

Greenville -

Gerald C. Green Jr. age 77, passed away July 7, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. Raised in Linwood, "Bugs" as he was known to his classmates was a 1959 graduate of Chichester High School. After graduating high school Gerald volunteered into the US Army and during his time in the military he was stationed in Germany where he met his wife Brigitte. Gerald lived in Wilmington, DE for 29 years and the last 21 years in Greenville. "Gerry" as he was known at work was a tool and die maker machinist by trade but there wasn't anything he couldn't build or fix. From the car engine he rebuilt at 16 years old to the home in Greenville where he designed, cleared the ground, and assisted on the build of the home. He enjoyed playing racquetball, golfing, gardening, traveling, and vacations to Florida. He was a family man who was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great friend to many. He will be truly missed by all.

He was the son of the late Gerald C. Green and the late Virginia Young Green. Brother of the late Sherry Morelli, Tommy Green, and Carol Cassiday.

SURVIVORS: His beloved wife of 56 years Brigitte Thiel Green, His loving son Dr. Gerald C. Green III (Aurora), his beautiful grand daughters Claudia and Julia Green and his sister Marilyn Ross. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his loving dog Zenta

VISITATION: Friday evening from 7-9pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave. Aston and Saturday afternoon from 12:30-1:30pm at the funeral home.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday 1:30pm at the funeral home.

BURIAL: Saturday Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood.

CONDOLENCES: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 10, 2019
