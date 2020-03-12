|
Gerald Dean "Bunk" Gilley
New Castle - Gerald Dean Gilley "Bunk", age 76, of New Castle, DE, tragically passed away in a house fire while trying to rescue the beloved family dog, Lucky, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Jerry was a loving dad, husband and PopPop. He retired from GM after 32 years of dedicated service and also worked part-time for Bayshore Ford. After retirement he could be found hanging around General Automotive, turning a wrench every once in awhile. Jerry also enjoyed tinkering with vintage cars and drag racing in Cecil County. He loved watching Gunsmoke, WWE Wrestling, and NASCAR. Many memories were made with the family as they vacationed in Tennesse. Jerry will be deeply missed forever.
Jerry is survived by his cherished wife of 56 years, Pat Gilley; daughters: Melissa Gray (Marc), Karen Yalch, and Becky Gilley; son-in-law, Jim Gripp; siblings: Gaither Gilley, Mary Gordon (Henry), Samuel Gilley (Charlene), Peggy Miller, and David Gilley; brother-in-law, Douglas Hawkins; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Gripp; sister, Nancy Hawkins; brother, Robert Gilley; sister-in-law, Peggy Gilley; and brother-in-law, Matthew Miller.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 9:30-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Jerry's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 100 W. 10th St., Wilmington, DE 19801 or the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Rd., Newark, DE 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020