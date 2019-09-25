Services
Gerald F. DeLisle


1923 - 2019
Gerald F. DeLisle Obituary
Gerald F. DeLisle

Wilmington - Jerry passed away peacefully, at the age of 96. He was born in 1923 in Malone, New York, where he grew up. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife Joan, and is survived by his three children, Marcia, Steve and Alan, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was lovingly known as "Chief" by his family and students.

Jerry served in the U.S. Navy during W.W. II on the U.S.S. Atherton. He received a Masters of Education in Music from the Crane School of Music in Potsdam, N.Y. He was Director of Music at Griffith Institute in Springville, N.Y. for over forty years, where he built an award winning department and started the Pageant of Bands.

After moving to Wilmington, DE, he became active in the area's music community. He played jazz piano with groups at the Osher Learning Institute, The Music Masters and The Rhythm Doctors. The bands gave Jerry an opportunity to immerse himself in playing jazz, which had been his life-long love. His greatest memory was playing with The Rhythm Doctors at New York's Waldorf Astoria, in the Starlight Ballroom. As a young man, he had often traveled to New York City to see the big bands that played there.

The family wishes to commend and thank the staff at Sunrise Senior Living of Wilmington and Vitas Healthcare, for their compassionate care.

Services are private.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
