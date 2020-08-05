Gerald F. Layton
Bethany Beach - Gerald Frank Layton, 85 of Bethany Beach, DE passed away on August 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 17, 1935 in Frankford, DE the son of the late Frank and Anna Layton.
Gerald was the husband of Jane Layton with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
He was blessed with two daughters, Deborah L. Stump and Mary Ann Miltenberger; five grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Also surviving is a brother, Brice Layton.
Gerald graduated from Lord Baltimore School and joined the Merchant Marines for two years. He then enlisted in the Army and served in Korea.
He graduated from Goldy Beacom College before working for Wilmington Trust in Wilmington, Milford, Dover and Georgetown for approximately 34 years. He served as President of Delaware Bankers and was a member of American Institute of Banking (AIB).
Gerald was a member of Mariner's Bethel United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golf for many years in Milord, Salt Pond, and Florida where he spent many winters. He enjoyed surf fishing, boating and bridge as well as playing cards with his grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic services will be private.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
.