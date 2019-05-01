|
Gerald F. Wisniewski "Jerry Whiz"
Millsboro - Gerald F. Wisniewski "Jerry Whiz", age 80, of Millsboro, DE, and formerly of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born in Wilmington, DE on February 3, 1939, he was the son of the late Francis "Frank" A. and Joan D. (Olenderski) Wisniewski. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. National Guard. He worked at Delaware Importers, retiring after 38 years of dedicated service.
Jerry was a member of the Rod and Gun Club, Terrace Athletic Club and Amvets. He loved his family very much, and most adored the antics of his great grandchildren. Jerry enjoyed shooting shuffleboard, Nascar racing, dancing and being with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Carolyn Wisniewski; and beloved son, Mark Wisniewski from his first marriage. Jerry is survived by his children from his first marriage, Felicia Rogers (Keith) of Georgetown, DE, Michael Wisniewski (Yulia) of Georgetown, DE and Tracie Burger (Fred) of Millsboro, DE; sister, Joan Gutowski (Edward) of Havertown; 13 grandchildren, Brandi Jones, Lindsey Walls, Alec Rogers, Chelsie Rogers, Matthew Cratty, Amber Wisniewski, Zachary Wisniewski, Andrew Wisniewski, Daniel Wisniewski, Jarrett Burger, Kaylie Burger, Gabriel Wisniewski and Abbigail Wisniewski; 7 great grandchildren, Aubrey Jones, Kennedi Jones, Remie Jones, Declan Jones, Colton Rogers, Nathan Rogers and the anticipated arrival of Georgia May Walls; along with nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 10:45 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10:45 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
