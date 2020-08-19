Gerald Frank GuagentClaymont - Gerald Frank Guagent, age 75, of Claymont, DE passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 after a 20 year battle with congestive heart failure.Born in Upper Darby, PA, Jerry was the son of the late John and Emily Guagenti. He attended Upper Darby High School and McCarey School of Mechanical Dentistry. After enlisting in the army, Jerry was assigned to the 1st Cavalry and was sent to Ft. Sill, OK for advanced artillery training. Afterwards, he was deployed to Korea. Following his military obligation, Jerry returned to Pennsylvania and ultimately settled in Delaware, where he pursued his second career in auto body repair. Aside from an awesome ability to fix almost anything, Jerry was a self-taught musician playing guitar and bass from the time he was a teenager. His music was his true passion.Jerry is predeceased by his parents, John and Emily Guagenti and his daughter, Traci. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Barbara Holden (Don); grandchildren, Tiffany Saccomanno (Eric), Donny Holden; and great-grandson, Dominic; He is also survived by his sister, Rosemary Spina (Rich); twin brother, John Guagent (Alice); nephews, Jeff, Andrew; and niece, Cindy. Jerry will be missed by his best canine buddy, Rylee.Jerry's family would like to thank all the personnel at Compassionate Care Hospice for their kindness, support and care during the past 18 months. Jerry was also grateful for the wonderful staff at the LVAD clinic at Christiana Hospital.Services and burial will be held privately. Donations in Jerry's memory may be made to his favorite charity, Delaware Humane Association.To offer condolences, please visit:302.798.7726