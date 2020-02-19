|
|
Gerald J. Lynch, Sr.
Glen Mills - Gerald J. Lynch, Sr., passed away on Monday February 17, 2020 at the age of 83.
Gerry was born in 1937 in Wilmington, DE to Judge C. Stewart and Mary (Buckley) Lynch. He was a graduate of Salesianum High School and attended LaSalle University.
After serving in the Army during the Korean War, Gerry became a stockbroker in Philadelphia, PA. He later became a successful State Farm Agent in Delaware and retired in 2008 after 45 years.
Gerry was on the board of directors of Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He also served on the board of Kennett Square Golf & Country Club where he was a long-time member. He enjoyed playing golf, cards and spending many happy years at his beach home in Stone Harbor, NJ with friends and family.
He was blessed with two long and loving marriages. He was predeceased by his first wife Margaret Ann (Welkie) Lynch in 1989 and is survived by his spouse and best friend Joyce Walker Lynch.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Mary B. Lynch, brothers Stewart and Eddie, sisters Eileen, Caroline and Elizabeth, and is survived by his sister Mary I. Martelli, Nancy Lynch (Alan Shaffer) Gerry Lynch, Jr. (Jennifer) their children Kasey and Justin, Stewart Lynch (Shelli), their children Megan, Emily, Kelly and Charlie, Robert Walker (Ning), Lauren Walker (Dr. Larry Udoff), their children Geoffrey (Kelsey) and Pamela (David) and Isabella, Jane Walker (Chris Sherman), their children Garett and Katie, and Deanna Walker Copenhaver and her children Brittany (Troy) and Andrew.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Joseph on the Brandywine on February 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM with a visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. There will be a reception at Kennett Square Golf and Country Club immediately after the service. Private interment for family will follow the mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the or the American Diabetes Association.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020