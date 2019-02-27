Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Gerald K. Taylor

Newark - Gerald K. Taylor, age 85, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Gerald was a beloved husband, dad and Pop Pop. He graduated from high school in Romney, WV, and enjoyed going back to each high school reunion. As an "over the road" truck driver, Gerald saw much of the USA. Towards the end of his career he drove locally. Family was everything to Gerald and he cherished each and every family get-together - especially all the holidays. Gerald enjoyed hunting, reading, dancing, and horse barrel racing.

Gerald is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years (34 years married), Dolores Taylor; children: Theresa Hoover (Perry), Lee Clancy, Vicky Schroyer (Ronnie), Debbie Howitt (Ken), and Donny Clancy (Kim); brother, Kenneth Turner; sisters, Barbara Heavner (Paul) and Jennifer Bridges (Ron); 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blaine and Sally Turner.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Gerald's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
