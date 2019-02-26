|
|
Brother Gerald M. Sweeney, OSFS
Childs, MD - Bro. Gerald M. Sweeney, OSFS, professed member of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 61 years, died February 23, 2019.
Bro. Gerry served on the staff of the Oblate Novitiate, Childs, MD, De Sales School of Theology, Hyattsville, MD/Washington, DC, Salesianum School, Wilmington, DE, Villa Maria Retreat House, Wernersville, PA and Northeast Catholic High School, Philadelphia. He retired from active ministry in 2000.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 28 at Our Lady of Light Chapel, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Elkton, MD, with visitation 9:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Oblate Cemetery.
Donations in honor of Bro. Gerry's life and legacy may be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019