Gerald N. Duncan
Wilmington - Gerald N. Duncan, age 79, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, August 26, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished family gatherings. Gerald proudly served in the US Air Force for 23 years. Even after his active service, he supported his fellow soldiers. Gerald later retired from J.P. Morgan. He ministered to troubled youth at the New Castle County Detention Center for over 15 years. Gerald was a master wood craftsman who also enjoyed reading, riding motorcycles, photographing nature, and golfing.
Gerald will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 58 years, Heidi Duncan; son, Dean Duncan (Elizabeth); daughter, Judy Petterson (Timothy); grandchildren, Christina Martin (Eric) and Jessica Duncan; great-grandchildren, Dominic and Cheyenne; 3 brothers: Leo, Tom and Bernard; 1 sister, Mary; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Teresa Duncan; and 2 brothers, Bill and John.
A visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Gerald's life at 11 AM. Burial with military honors will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the nonprofit Generations Home Care, 2 Penns Way #303, New Castle, DE 19720. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
