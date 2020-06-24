Gerald O. Olsen
Wilmington - Gerald O. Olsen, 82 of Wilmington passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Jerry was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Lona (McKeown) and Gerald Olsen. He was a 1955 graduate of Salesianum School and he graduated from Brandywine College. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired after 30 years as an electrical engineer with Boeing Helicopter. Jerry also owned and operated the Town Squire Restaurant. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church and a former member of the Democratic League. His wife, Marie Clare (Romanini) Olsen passed away in 2014.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Olsen of Port Orange, FL; his grandchildren, Nicole, Thomas and Jarett Wooleyhan; his great-grandson, Gabriel Johnston; his great- granddaughters, Honor and Hunter Rae Wooleyhan; and his stepdaughter, Jacqueline Maruschak.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church 2505 Centerville Road, Wilmington at 11 AM, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.