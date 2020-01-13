|
|
Gerald (Gerry) Robert Davis
Lincoln University, PA - Gerald (Gerry) Robert Davis, 79, of Lincoln University, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born and raised in Concord Township, Delaware County, on September 10, 1940, son of the late George Julian Davis, Sr., and C. Mabel (Talley) Davis. He graduated from Media High School in 1958; and, went on to receive his business degree from Asbury Park Business College in New Jersey in 1959. He enlisted in the US Army and served from 1959-1962 where most of his time was spent in Germany. He was employed by the DuPont Company in Wilmington, DE, from 1962-1998. From 2002-2012 Gerry worked as a project manager at Lincoln University. Gerry was a devoted husband to Donna (nee: Lloyd) Davis for 56 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters whom he cherished: Pamela Alleyn (Pierre) Caron of Oxford, and Rebecca Jane Davis of Lincoln University; Five grandchildren: Shelby (Steven) Cooper, Noel and Faithe Caron; and, Matthew and Makayla Miller. He is also survived by: a brother, George J. Davis, Jr.; a special brother-in-law, John R. Lloyd; and, a special cousin, Morgan Price. Gerry was preceded in death by grandson, Jeremy Caron. He was an active member and Elder at Nottingham Presbyterian Church, Nottingham, PA. He was the President of the Garnet Valley Band Parent Association while his daughters' were actively involved in the band. Gerry enjoyed hunting at POCO Club, Center County, PA; and, Blue Heron Club, Huntingdon County, PA. He served on a mission trip to the Ukraine (2001) with Concord Liberty Presbyterian Church. He also served as emcee for the Chichester Community Band for the last two years at their Marcus Hook, PA, concerts. He has over 60 years of volunteer service and active membership with: Bethel, Concord, and Union (Oxford) Fire Companies where he has held many positions: Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, President, Safety Officer; and, Member of the Board of Directors. Throughout his volunteerism, Gerry received numerous awards and recognitions for his dedication to the fire service. He has also served as the 11th District Fire Marshal for Delaware County, and Fire Marshal for Bethel Township PA. He was a lifetime member of the Delaware County Fireman's Association. In 2017, Gerry accepted the Pio Zappasodi Congressional Fire Service Award from Representative Curt Weldon. Until the time of his death, he was actively supporting the Cancer Presumption Program for both Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania. A viewing will be held on Wednesday Evening, from 6-8PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA and again on Thursday at the Oxford Presbyterian Church, 6 Pine St., Oxford, PA from 9:30AM - 10:30AM. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00AM at the church. Interment, Little Elk Friends Meetinghouse Cemetery, Oxford, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gerry's memory to: Bethel Township Hose Company #1, 3737 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA 19060; Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 497 W. Christine Road, Nottingham, PA 19362; or Oxford Union Fire Company #1, 315 Market Street, Oxford, PA 19363. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020