Gerald T. "Gerry" Bulat Sr.
Gerald T. "Gerry" Bulat, Sr.

Wilmington, DE - Gerry passed away suddenly in his sleep, on September 30, 2020.

An afternoon viewing will be held from 1-2:30 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd, Wilmington. Services will be private.

The viewing will be conducted following CDC guidelines including face masks and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Delaware Humane Association: delawarehumane.org.

For an extended obituary and online condolences please visit: www.dohertyfh.com. 302 999 8277






Published in The News Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
