|
|
Gerald T. Davis, Sr.
Wilmington - Gerald T. Davis, Sr. Passed away at Christina Hospital surrounded by his loving family on December 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Sue Davis and his sons, Gerald Thomas, Jr. and Michael; his brother, John and four grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway on Saturday December 14th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the .
To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence please visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019