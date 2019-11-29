|
|
Gerald Wayne (Jerry) Gillette
Gerald Wayne (Jerry) Gillette died on November 22, 2019, at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
The son of Wayne and Vera Mae (Scott) Gillette, he was born on February 17, 1928 in Labette, KS. He received his undergraduate BA from Park College, followed by graduate degrees from Princeton Theological Seminary, University of Chicago, and Rutgers University. The bulk of his career was spent at the Presbyterian Historical Society in Philadelphia until his retirement as Associate Director in 1983.
He is predeceased by his wife of 59 years Louise Catherine Calvin with whom he had three sons: Paul Calvin Gillette (Barbara Kotrba), Bruce P. Gillette (Carolyn Winfrey), and Stephen B. Gillette (Maria Kanzler); five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, John Calvin as well as four nieces and a nephew.
For many years his deep compassion and Christian faith were expressed through his volunteer work with New Jersey's ALA-CALL Substance Abuse Hot-Line, KAIROS Prison Ministry, Meals on Wheels, and Friendship House.
A memorial service celebrating his life and witness the resurrection will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Cokesbury Village Benevolence Fund, 726 Loveville Road, Hockessin, DE 19707, or .
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019