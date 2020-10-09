Geraldine A. HardingNewark - Geraldine A. Harding was born on. 01/27/1948 in Wilmington, Delaware to William B., Sr. and Mary L. Harding. She passed on 10/08/2020 at home in Newark, Delaware.She was preceded in death by her father William B. Sr., mother Mary L. Harding and her sisters Beatrice Johnson and Mary L. Carter.She is survived by her son Darrell E. Harding and brothers William Jr, and George Harding(Tempie); sisters Mildred and Regina Harding; grandson's Kyle and Kameron Hackney and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. Memorial service will be private.