1/1
Geraldine A. Harding
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine A. Harding

Newark - Geraldine A. Harding was born on. 01/27/1948 in Wilmington, Delaware to William B., Sr. and Mary L. Harding. She passed on 10/08/2020 at home in Newark, Delaware.

She was preceded in death by her father William B. Sr., mother Mary L. Harding and her sisters Beatrice Johnson and Mary L. Carter.

She is survived by her son Darrell E. Harding and brothers William Jr, and George Harding(Tempie); sisters Mildred and Regina Harding; grandson's Kyle and Kameron Hackney and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. Memorial service will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved