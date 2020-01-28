|
Geraldine A. "Gerri" Thompson
Wilmington, DE - Geraldine A. Thompson, "Gerri", 65, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Gerri was born in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of Shirley (née Thompson) and the late Nicholas Nardo. In addition to her father, Gerri was predeceased by her brother, Mark Nardo. Growing up in Wilmington, she graduated from St. Elizabeth High School. Gerri was a Data Analyst at DuPont for 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed going to the beach, and Delaware Park. She also enjoyed seeing her friends and family. Gerri was always smiling, laughing, and showing compassion through all situations. Her family would like to thank everyone at Genesis Healthcare: Brackenville Center and Seasons Hospice for all of the time and care that was put in with Gerri, and making us feel like family.
Gerri is survived by her daughters, Briana and Nicole Thompson; her son, Robert Thompson, Jr.; her brothers, Nicholas (Susan) and Joseph "Dino" (Nanci) Nardo; her mother, Shirley Nardo; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 1 PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The ALS Association 321 Norristown Rd. Suite 260 Ambler, PA 19002. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020