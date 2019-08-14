|
|
Geraldine C. Kempski
Wilmington -
Geraldine C. Kempski, 69, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Kempczyncki. She worked for HSBC in the collections department.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Barbara) Kempski; a close cousin, Maryann Enor; and other cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & So. Harrison Sts., Wilmington, DE at 11 am on Friday, August 16, 2019. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held in church starting at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to: Faithfull Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
John F. Yasik
Funeral Services
302-652-5114
Condolences, visit
yasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019