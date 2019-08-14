Services
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-5114
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Church
Linden and So. Harrison Streets
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Church
Linden and So. Harrison Streets
Wilmington, DE
Geraldine C. Kempski


1950 - 2019
Geraldine C. Kempski Obituary
Geraldine C. Kempski

Wilmington -

Geraldine C. Kempski, 69, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Kempczyncki. She worked for HSBC in the collections department.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Barbara) Kempski; a close cousin, Maryann Enor; and other cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & So. Harrison Sts., Wilmington, DE at 11 am on Friday, August 16, 2019. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held in church starting at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to: Faithfull Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

John F. Yasik

Funeral Services

302-652-5114

Condolences, visit

yasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
