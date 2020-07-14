1/1
Geraldine F. Buckwalter
1937 - 2020
Milton - Geraldine F. Buckwalter, age 83 and most recently of Milton, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late George and Mary (Brown) Green. She graduated from Sacred Heart School in Wilmington, Wilmington High School in 1955 and Goldey-Beacom College.

Gerry retired from Diamond State Telephone Company and went on to work for St. Francis Hospital, in the labor and delivery ward.

In 1996, Mom and Pop moved to Sussex County, where Gerry volunteered for many years at Casa San Francisco making meals for the homeless. She was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister to the patients at Beebe Hospital; served on the adoration committee; the bereavement committee; the decoration committee; and washed and ironed the altar linens.

Gerry is survived by her husband of 44 years, Carl A. Buckwalter; her children, Carla Buckwalter, David Buckwalter (Kathy), Carolyn Fox (Brian), James Konitzer (Paula), and Suzanne Powell; her 6 grandsons; 2 great-grandsons; 2 great-granddaughters; her sister, Marie Davis; several nieces and nephews; and her most precious gift from Pop, her cat, Gracie.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:30am. Interment will be held privately.

In accordance with current health directives, masks and social distancing practices are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's memory can be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-652-6811

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
