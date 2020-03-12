|
|
Geraldine M. Allen "Gerry"
New Castle - Geraldine M. Allen, 84 formerly of New Castle passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Geraldine was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Victoria (Gestwicki) and Anthony Rucinski. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and worked as a secretary for Continental American Life Insurance and Ninth Ward Savings and Loan. Gerry also worked as an usher for the Wilmington Blue Rocks and was an East Gate ticket taker for the University of Delaware football games. She was a former member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and Leisure Club, Suburban Little League and the Stahl Post Traveling Tailgaters. Her husband, Walter P. "Sonny" Allen, Jr. passed away in 2017.
Gerry is survived by her son Kevin S. Allen of Townsend; her daughter, Kim S. Allen of New Castle; her sister, Elaine Kryspin of Lewes; her grandchildren, Damian and his wife, Lauren, Brandon and Zachary and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank Gerry's Compassionate Care nurse, Julie and her aide, Jen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin at 11 AM, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020