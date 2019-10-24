Services
Ellis Funeral Home
2627 Nolensville Rd
Nashville, TN 37211
615-255-5412
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home
2627 Nolensville Rd
Nashville, TN 37211
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home
2627 Nolensville Rd
Nashville, TN 37211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Younker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Rose Younker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Rose Younker Obituary
Geraldine Rose Younker

Wilmington - Geraldine Rose Younker of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on October 22, 2019, at her home in Murfreesboro, TN. She is preceded in death by her father Clarence Rentz, mother Rose Rentz, husband Robert Lee Younker, and grandson Christopher Younker.

Geraldine is survived by six sons and a daughter: Robert Younker (Donna Younker), David Younker (Vanessa Younker), Kenneth Younker (Mijung Younker), Gerald Younker (Bernadette Younker), Kevin Younker (Sandra Younker), Michael Younker, and daughter Deborah Wasson (Jerry Wasson).

She is also survived by two sisters: Shirley of Arizona and Mickey of Delaware and nineteen grandchildren: Jeffrey, Kimberly, Joshua, Sherri, Kenneth Jr, Brianna, Bryan, Jennifer, Joey, Shane, Jared, Kevin Jr, Tara, Nicole, Mikey. A.J., Taylor, Alyssa, Gracie along with several great-grandchildren.

In honor of Geraldine Younker's life, a visitation will be held at Ellis Funeral Home located at 2627 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1:00 PM and a service following at 3:00 PM with Pastor Coyle officiating.

The family has asked that any donations be made in Geraldine's name to the .

Ellis Funeral Home, 615-255-5412
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now