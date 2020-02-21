|
|
Geraldine Wenerd
Wilmington - Geraldine M. Wenerd, age 79 of Wilmington, DE passed away on February 16, 2020 at Manor Care Health, Wilmington, DE. Geraldine is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lillian Erne and sister, Carol Barbera. She is survived by 3 children, Richard Wenerd, Jacklyn (Tracy Jensen) Wenerd and David (Lisa) Wenerd, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, 1-2PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a 2:00PM memorial service. Donations in her memory may be made to St Jude Children Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020