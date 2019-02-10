|
Gertrude Brinton
Wilmington - Gertrude L. Brinton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on February 7, 2019.
A viewing will be held from 10:00am to 10:45am, Monday, February 11 at St. Paul's Methodist Church, followed at 11:00am by her funeral service. Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Thornton, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 E. Marsh Lane, Suite 4, Newport, DE 19804. A complete obituary is available at www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019