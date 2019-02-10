Services
St Paul's United Methodist
1314 Foulk Rd
Wilmington, DE 19803
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Paul's Methodist Church
1314 Foulk Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Methodist Church
314 Foulk Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Brinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Brinton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gertrude Brinton Obituary
Gertrude Brinton

Wilmington - Gertrude L. Brinton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on February 7, 2019.

A viewing will be held from 10:00am to 10:45am, Monday, February 11 at St. Paul's Methodist Church, followed at 11:00am by her funeral service. Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Thornton, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 E. Marsh Lane, Suite 4, Newport, DE 19804. A complete obituary is available at www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.