Gertrude G. CloudWilmington -Gertrude G. Cloud of Wilmington, DE passed away at the age of 94 on May 23, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE on 11/15/1925, she was the daughter of late Vincent and Cecilia (Wasik) Gestwick. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and later worked at The Delaware Trust Co. until the birth of her first child. She was married for 55 years to her late, loving husband, Joseph Cloud, who passed away in 2007. She was a faithful member of St. Helena's RC Church for 61 years. She loved to collect Santa Claus figurines, collectible eggs, and Hummel's. She was an avid baker of Polish and Irish cakes and breads. She enjoyed traveling to Europe in her younger years. Family gatherings were very important to her, especially around the holidays and the birthdays of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. For many years she volunteered at St. Helena's Christmas Bazaar and carnivals. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, William Gestwick of Richmond, VA.She is survived by her children MaryAnn (Mike) Williams of Middletown, DE, Joann (Allen) McIlvain of Dover, DE and Robert (Gail) Cloud of Lincoln University, PA, her grandchildren Katie (Matthew) Scott of Magnolia, DE, Jonathan (Megan) McIlvain of Frederica, DE and Siobain (fiancé Matt) Mcllvain of Jupiter, FL, Mark Williams of Smyrna, DE, Matthew Cloud of New York, and Kevin Cloud of Pittsburgh, PA. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Madelyn, Lorelai, and Brantley Scott and Jacqueline McIlvain. She is also survived by her sister in law Barbara Gestwick of Richmond, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.Service and burial will be private. A public memorial mass will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Helena's RC Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809 or Eternal Works Television Network (EWTN) 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.