Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
All Saints Cemetery
6001 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE
Gertrude M. "Trudy" Higgins


1919 - 2020
Gertrude M. "Trudy" Higgins Obituary
Gertrude M. "Trudy" Higgins

Newark - Gertrude M. "Trudy" (Murray) Higgins, age 100, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 23, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Michael P. and Gertrude D. (Gaw) Murray. Trudy dedicated her life to her family and friends. She was a member of St. John-Holy Angel's parish for 60 years.

In addition to her parents, Trudy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, James J. Higgins; son, Jimmie Higgins, Jr.; brothers, Michael (Peg), Joseph (Charlotte), John (Grace) and Edward (Rosemary); and sisters, Mary K. Carroll (Robert) and Patricia A. McCarthy (Paul). She is survived by her children, Donald A. Higgins (Tanny), Maureen T. Merkel (Robert) and Eileen B. Giordano (Martin); grandchildren, Megan Giordano (Ashley Webber) and Michael Giordano; great grandchildren, Anthony and Henry Webber; sister, Anne M. Levis (Robert); and numerous nephews and nieces.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 14, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.

Trudy's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to both Somerford House and Forwood Manor for their exceptional care and kindness during her stay.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
