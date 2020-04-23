|
|
Gertrude Madeline Steppi
Wilmington - Gertrude Madeline Steppi, lovingly known as Gert, age 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Gert was the daughter of the late George and Edith (Petterson) Weaver. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and a longtime resident of Sherwood Park II. Through the years, Gert was a master seamstress for many prominent families in the area, including the DuPont family. She also enjoyed volunteering with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sunday Breakfast Mission.
Gert will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, as she always took care of everyone else before herself. She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother, who loved and cherished her time with her family and friends.
In her leisure time, Gert enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles and was once known to be an avid bowler. She was an amazing cook, who was notorious for her meatballs, turkey soup, apple cakes and Christmas cookies; hand delivering these treats to all her family, friends, and neighbors.
Gert was predeceased by her beloved husband, Albert J. Steppi, Sr.; her son, James Albert Steppi; her daughter, Nancy Ludlam; and her brother, Emil Weaver. She is survived by her children, Christina Steppi (John Beahn), Jean Steppi , MaryAnn Steppi, and Albert J. Steppi, Jr. (Mary Grace); her eight grandchildren; her five great- grandchildren; and her two great great- grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 N. Poplar St., Wilmington, DE 19801.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020