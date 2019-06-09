|
|
Gertrude Marie Andress
Cape Coral, FL - Gertrude Marie Andress, age 93, of Cape Coral, FL and formerly of New Castle, DE passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Born in Baltimore, MD on December 22, 1925, she was a daughter of the late James and Gudrun (Brosch) Gast, Sr. Gertrude made her career as a retail grocery clerk for A & P, Pantry Pride and Thriftway. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, going to yard sales and taking family vacations to the beach.
In addition to her parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon W. Andress, Sr.; sisters, Margaret Samworth and Hilda; and brother, James Gast. She is survived by her daughter, Karen A. Jones of New Castle; sons, Gordon W. Andress, Jr. and Mark A. Andress, both of Cape Coral, FL; grandsons, Christopher D. Andress and Alex Jones; great grandson, Carter Jones; and faithful canine companion, Rocky.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gertrude's name to Hope Hospice, Development Office, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019