Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Andress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Marie Andress


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrude Marie Andress Obituary
Gertrude Marie Andress

Cape Coral, FL - Gertrude Marie Andress, age 93, of Cape Coral, FL and formerly of New Castle, DE passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Born in Baltimore, MD on December 22, 1925, she was a daughter of the late James and Gudrun (Brosch) Gast, Sr. Gertrude made her career as a retail grocery clerk for A & P, Pantry Pride and Thriftway. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, going to yard sales and taking family vacations to the beach.

In addition to her parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon W. Andress, Sr.; sisters, Margaret Samworth and Hilda; and brother, James Gast. She is survived by her daughter, Karen A. Jones of New Castle; sons, Gordon W. Andress, Jr. and Mark A. Andress, both of Cape Coral, FL; grandsons, Christopher D. Andress and Alex Jones; great grandson, Carter Jones; and faithful canine companion, Rocky.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gertrude's name to Hope Hospice, Development Office, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now