Gertrude Maucher Murphy
Wilmington, DE - Gertrude "Trudy" Maucher Murphy, age 92, left this world surrounded by her loving family, to be with the Lord and her husband of 64 years, James J. Murphy, on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Trudy was the daughter of Karl Maucher and Antonie Meiser Maucher, who emigrated to the United States in 1919.
Trudy was born on December 2, 1926. She was a native Delawarean and a long-time, devoted member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. Upon her graduation from Alexis I. DuPont High School in 1944, she began her work career at Hercules, Inc. as a Chemist Assistant. Like many women of her era, she left the work force to be a Homemaker and raise her 9 children. In the spirit of her dedication to Catholic education, after raising her children, Trudy went to work in the cafeteria at Salesianum School.
Trudy was an excellent cook and seamstress who enjoyed quilting and working in her garden. As a retired senior, she swam and exercised several times a week at the Fraim Center for Active Adults and The Claymore Senior Center. She loved spending time with her family, especially going on family fishing and crabbing trips. Playing (and winning!) at cards brought a big smile to her face. As the matriarch of her large family, she delighted in visiting wherever they were: Wildwood, Bethany Beach, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Memphis, Baton Rouge, San Diego, and Fort Myers. She also cherished the many trips she took throughout her marriage with her loving husband.
Trudy is survived by her nine children: James (Kay), Robert (Bernadette), Donald, Anne Francia, Janet, Kathleen Baffone (Greg), Mary O'Neal (Charlie), Gerald (Marietta), Mark. She is also survived by her 26 Grandchildren, 42 Great-Grandchildren, and her brother, Karl J. Maucher of Midland City, Alabama. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Maucher Weaver and her brother John Maucher.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the loving and tender care provided to Mom as a resident at The Summit.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Thursday, June 20 from 4:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church, Gilpin Avenue and Union Street, Wilmington on Friday, June 21 at 12:00PM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Trudy may be made to Padua Academy, 905 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806 and Salesianum School, 1801 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19802.
Published in The News Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019