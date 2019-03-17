|
|
Gilda M. Pollio
Hockessin - Gilda M. Pollio, age 97, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 to be with her husband with her loving family by her side.
Born in Beaver Falls, PA and raised in North Jersey, Gilda was the daughter of the late Luigi and Vincenza (DiCamillo) Sabatini. After marrying her husband, Anthony, she enjoyed being a homemaker while raising her children. As her children grew up, Gilda started her own jewelry business which she ran for over 30 years in Northern Jersey. She also worked in retail, where she had a talent for helping people put stylish outfits together.
Gilda, affectionately known as Grandma Money by her granddaughter Laura, will be remembered for her love of her family and the very special bond she had with Laura, loving to spend as much time with her as she possibly could. Gilda was a terrific cook and baker, known for her homemade Italian tomato sauce, lasagna, apple pies, and ciambelles. In her leisure time, Gilda also loved to go shopping.
Gilda was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Pollio; her son, Anthony J. Pollio; her parents and her six siblings. She is survived by her sons, Gary T. Pollio and his wife, Liesse, and Michael A. Pollio and his wife, Lois, and her grandchildren, Laura, Robert, Katie and Thomas Pollio.
Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019