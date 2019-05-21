|
Giles "Butch" White, III
Newark - Butch passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 65. He was predeceased by his parents Giles Jr. and Aileen White. Butch is survived by his wife of 45 years Barbara, son Gregory, daughter-in-law Jessica, grandson Colton, and brother Harold.
Butch was employed by Delmarva Power as an Equipment Operator, retiring after 38 years of service.
Butch was an avid fan of the Eagles and Phillies and he could often be found at Harrah's playing the slots. Eight years ago Butch was a founding member of a patient alumni group at Penn Medicine, Department of Radiation Oncology where he would provide support for patients receiving treatment for all types of cancer. He rarely missed a weekly meeting and was passionate about doing what he could to help others.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Butch's name to Abramsom Cancer Center at www.pennmedicine.org
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 26, 2019