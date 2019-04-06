|
|
Gladys Chernekoff (née Bernstein)
Claymont - Age 90, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
Born October 18, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna (née Neidelman) Bernstein. Gladys graduated from South Philadelphia High School for Girls. Originally from South Philadelphia, she moved to Claymont, DE in 1967. Gladys worked for Arthur's in Concord Mall in Fine Dresses and Coats helping customers find the perfect outfit for a fancy event. Later on in life, she enjoyed creating flower arrangements and decorating homes. Gladys always enjoyed her time in Ventnor and Atlantic City walking on the Boardwalk with family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Norman "Lolly" Chernekoff and sister, Roslyn Nathans; she is survived by her daughter, Polly Chernekoff-Kreisher (Alan); son, Scott A. Chernekoff (Milena); sister, Marilyn "Meil" Mark; brother, David Bernstein (Phyllis); grandchildren, Arianna, Noah, and Daniella; and trusted aides, Gloria, Gertrude, and Payal.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 1200 Bartram Avenue, Collingdale, PA 19023. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the () or (makingstrides.acsevents.org).
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 6, 2019