Gladys Clark 100 Years
New Castle - Centenarian Gladys Clark of New Castle passed on March 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late H. Sylvester Clark. She is survived by daughters Karla-Dee and Kimberly; devoted son-in-law Jeffrey Douglas; four grandchildren Devin Kristopher (wife Yinnette), Kevin Joseph, Lauren Elyse and Alyssa Annice; and one great grandchild Micaela Luna. She was the first woman to serve on the New Castle City Council and was one of the founding members of the Community Progressive Club in New Castle. She was an icon in the community and devoted over 60 years to community service. A funeral service will be held on March 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany U.A.M.E. Church, 419 Williams Street, New Castle, Delaware 19720. Interment will follow at Bethany Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Community Progressive Club, c/o Rev. Williams, 313 W. 14th Street, New Castle, Delaware 19720. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019